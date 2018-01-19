Director of sales and marketing Darryn Shewchuck behind the taps in Mt. Begbie Brewing’s new tasting room (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

Darryn Shewchuk says making beer is far more difficult than most people imagine.

But for owner and brewmaster Bart Lawson, it came naturally. “It’s like anything he says,” from the boardroom of Mt. Begbie’s new facility, which opened last year. “You just have an interest. And it started as a hobby.”

Lawson started the brewery in 1996, and this year saw Mt. Begbie take home a number of awards. Among them were two golds and a bronze as well as brewery of the year at the Canadian Brewery Awards in Ottawa.

In December, Mt. Begbie Brewing opened its new tasting room, and after a holiday hiatus the facility up in Johnson Heights is running at full speed.

It’s exciting for director of sales and marketing Shewchuk and brewmaster Lawson, who are looking forward to seeing new visitors and old friends alike walk through the doors and taste some of their award winning beer.

“It’s just opened recently, right now we have nine of our beers on tap and we will soon have some of our experimental brews coming out,” said Shewchuk. “Those will be small batches that we do to see whether they will work for future products and those will only be available on tap here.”

Although the focus, Shewchuk says, is really on the beer, Mt. Begbie will also be offering food following their acquisition of a new chef, who has put together a menu that includes tapas and upscale pub food. However be aware: they do have cider and wine for those gluten sensitive.

Shewchuk says that the new facility has been a pleasure to work in and given Mt. Begbie access to all kinds of technology that similar breweries of its size are not using. Like a state of the art hop gun.

“They are small things that really make a huge difference,” said Shewchuk.

Mt. Begbie has no official events planned, but expect to see them hosting corporate groups, locals and tourists up at the facility, and participating in local community events around town.

Stay tuned for a video covering some of what goes into putting out the beer every week and an update on the new tasting room.

 

Brewmaster Bart Lawson in Mt. Begbie Brewing’s boardroom (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
B.C. minister warned salmon farm not to restock

Just Posted

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Las Vegas shooter acted alone, exact motive still undetermined: Sheriff

Stephen Paddock was behind the gunfire that killed 58 people including two Canadians

Botox, bomb shelters, and the blues: one year into Trump presidency

A look into life in Washington since Trump’s inauguration

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Most Read

  • Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

    Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room