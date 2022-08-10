Lawn bowling, apple pies, and cherry trees: Amazing Race comes to Okanagan

Vernon and Kelowna were on full display on the latest episode of The Amazing Race Canada.

Contestants made their way through the North Okanagan while competing in four different challenges. When they arrived in Vernon, they started by playing lawn bowling at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club, followed by baking apple pies at Davidson Orchards. From there, the teams of two had to count the number of cherry trees in a marked-off area at Kelowna’s Jealous Fruits and calculate the number of cherries produced.

The teams then made their way to the finish line at an outdoor yoga area in Predator Ridge. The last team to make it was eliminated.

You can watch the episode here.

