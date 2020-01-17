Minister Dix (bottom left) celebrates with local leaders and health professionals including members of the Osoyoos Indian Band, Osoyoos town council and Interior Health, at the completion of new emergency department renovations at South Okanagan General Hospital. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

The new emergency department at the South Okanagan General Hospital officially opened this morning, Jan. 17.

Added privacy will be one of the major improvements for patients. Separate entrances for emergency patients and private consultation rooms have both been added as part of the expansion.

B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, was on hand to usher in the new era for the hospital.

“I saw firsthand the need to upgrade the emergency department after touring the hospital in the fall of 2017 and am pleased that health-care workers can continue to provide exemplary care to local residents in the improved space that they deserve,” Dix said.

Osoyoos Indian Band chief Clarence Louie also spoke before the ceremonial ribbon was cut.

“We’re very lucky here at the Osoyoos Indian Band with this hospital, even though it’s on our old reserve property, that it’s only minutes away from our people. We’re all going to wind up in hospital one day. Our mothers, fathers, uncles, aunts, sisters, brothers are all going to wind up in this building one of these days. This hospital is very important for our people here at the Osoyoos Indian Band and all the communities,” said Louie.

The renovation project, which began in May 2019, includes developing a new waiting and triage area, a quiet room for families, a separate emergency department entrance, relocation of admitting and administration services, plus new exterior signage and improved way-finding.

The original cost of the project was $970,000, split 60-40 by the B.C. government and Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, respectively. Progress was lifted by an additional $280,000 commitment from the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which expanded the scope of the project to include a new nursing station and private area for doctors to consult with specialists.

Executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation Carey Bornn said contributing to the project was something his organization was happy to do.

“We’re very excited to see this project completed at the South Okanagan General Hospital. This type of bright, patient-friendly space enhances both the care of patients and working conditions for staff,” said Bornn.

Patients will be able to start using the new facilities early next week.

READ MORE: Okanagan health care community mourns loss of long-time hospital director

READ MORE: Four arrested, weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

@philmclachlan
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton RCMP take down local drug trafficking operation
Next story
Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Have your say on what it takes raising toddlers in Revelstoke

The study started collecting data last summer and is expected to continue until at least May

Is the news here to stay?

A new year and a new goal

Avalanche control on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Expect 20 minute delays at Three Valley Gap until 2 p.m.

Revelstoke RCMP investigating hit and run

A pedestrian was struck on Tuesday at Victoria Rd and First Street

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

WATCH: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling

City streets are just as bad, if not worse, than highways

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Scholarship receives funds from KIJHL

Launched in September, the scholarship is available to all KIJHL players

Summerland steam railway to mark 25th anniversary

Kettle Valley Steam Railway has received support from community

Most Read