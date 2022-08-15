Back-to-school shopping made easy!

The new school year is right around the corner, and it’s time to get started on your back-to-school shopping.

However, finding all the supplies your kids need, in one place and at a great price, can be a real challenge.

Have no fear, Silverwinds Back to School Pickup Program is here.

“We offer a no-fuss program for back-to-school supplies,” says Silverwinds CEO Lara Davis. “Teachers can be very picky and brand-specific about school supplies but we take all the guesswork out of it for parents.”

Revelstoke’s locally owned and operated Silverwinds is an office and art supplies store with a difference.

Silverwinds Pickup Program has class lists to make picking the items you need quick and easy.

Its Back to School Pickup Program offers an online ordering system that has all the available class lists from local schools, and allows parents to simply pick the items needed for each child. They then package each order so it’s ready for pick-up – at your convenience!

“With the online order form, parents can get organized any time of the day and place their order. As a parent myself, I don’t have the time to think about shopping for back to school during the day – I usually do most of my organizing at night,” Davis notes. “It’s great because parents don’t have to stress about when they can come in and shop.”

The program was inspired by Silverwinds owners Stacey and Anthony who, being parents themselves, understood just how frustrated parents can get while shopping for back to school.

Silverwinds has also partnered with other local business to provide extra discounts and prizes with each child’s order. These include:

Fable Book Parlour – 10 per cent discount coupon

The Modern Bake Shop – 10 per cent discount coupon

The Roxy Theatre – 1 free kid’s popcorn

The Revelstoke Review – 1 free newspaper

A Silverwinds free gift

Silverwinds also carries a wide variety of art supplies, including paints, canvases, paintbrushes, pastels, sketchbooks, watercolour pad/paper, canvas paper pads, sketching pencils/charcoal, calligraphy ink/pens, artists pens, palettes, parchment/tracing paper and so much more.

It’s about taking pride in providing old-fashioned customer service with big-city offerings.

“We try to get to know all of our customers,” Davis says. “And if we don’t have what you need in stock, we can order it in. We have access to over one million items!”

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, visit their website at silverwinds.net, call them at 250-837-3070, or email them at orders@silverwinds.net to place an order.