École des Glaciers: Providing innovation in francophone education

Whether climbing a rock wall, building a business plan, participating in sports, or getting creative with robotics, students at École des Glaciers experience academic success and develop pride in being a part of the Francophone culture by getting involved in the community.

“All of our students have an opportunity to develop academic, linguistic, cultural, social, and emotional skills to become engaged in a larger community,” says Valérie Grondin, Principal of École des Glaciers in Revelstoke. Registration is now open. For entrance requirements and to register, visit https://www.ecolesfrancophonescolombiebritannique.ca/fr/region/6/sud-est-de-la-colombie-britannique/ecole/29/des-glaciers.

One such initiative is the Winter Market project. The Winter Market in Revelstoke brings together farm and craft vendors from the community and beyond. Students in Grades 6 and 7 at École des Glaciers develop a business plan that incorporates producing a product, where they then display and sell at the Winter Market.

“Examples might be tye-dye shirts, bath salts, ingredients for cakes,” says Grondin. “It is a wonderful opportunity to learn and to be part of a community event.”

Students from École des Glaciers at Rogers Pass.

In 2021, the school won a Canadian Robotic contest and participated internationally.

“At the international event, we placed second. We competed with other schools around the world. It was an incredible experience for the students,” says Grondin.

“We also have a social skills adapted program for every classroom at the elementary school,” says Grondin.

Students from École des Glaciers recognizing Orange Shirt Day.

Coming up this week, students will have an opportunity to participate in a week-long mural event. On hand is special guest Carmen Laferriere, a well-known artist specializing in felting. Funding for the event was provided by the APÉ (Association des parents d’élèves).

Also in attendance will be Laura Stovel, renowned writer and author of Swift River: Stories of the First People and First Travellers on the Columbia River around Revelstoke.

École des Glaciers is a French-language public education school and welcomes students from kindergarten to grade 7. The French school also offers a French program at the secondary level from grade 8 to grade 12. Grade 12 students receive two recognized diplomas. The school develops students’ cultural identity and promotes the development of a French-speaking community. It is part of the Conseil Scolaire Francophone public school board. This year, Glacier School will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

