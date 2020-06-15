Fresh, exciting and squeaky-clean: What’s new at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer

The new Aerial Adventure Park at Revelstoke Mountain Resort has fun for all ages and abilities. Equipment like harnesses and helmets will be sanitized after each use.

Adventurers, mark your calendars: Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens June 26!

“We’ve been working closely with local health authorities, government, WorkSafe BC and the Canada West Ski Areas Association to implement new operating procedures for this summer.The health and safety of guests, staff and the community of Revelstoke is our highest priority as we get ready to re-open” says Carly Moran, from the Resort.

In addition to social distancing, you’ll notice plenty of hand sanitizer dispensers installed around the Resort, as well as efforts to minimize touch points by propping doors open whenever possible. Pipe Mountain Coaster carts will be sanitized after each use, and gondola cabins will be disinfected regularly. Staff will have their temperatures checked daily, and the Resort’s new illness policy supports those who may be feeling unwell. For a full list of changes, check out the Resort’s Pure Clean health and safety plan.

“All of our activities are opening this year, we’re just implementing increased safety measures,” Moran says. “We’re in Phase 2 of BC’s Restart Plan and optimistic we’ll move into Phase 3 by later this month. We’re encouraging guests to follow along with the updates from both BC’s Restart Plan and Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy when making plans to travel this summer and look forward to welcoming everyone when the time is right.”

New this year, the Resort is offering a Play All Day Pass for action-packed access to all activities for one great price. Buy online to save up to 20 per cent.

Pipe Mountain Coaster: Ride your own cart on a fixed track through forest glades and ski runs, reaching speeds up to 42 km/h! Don’t worry, you control your speed, making this a great ride for all ages. Coaster carts will be sanitized after each use, and new virtual queuing lets you wait your turn from any location in the Resort instead of standing in line.

Aerial Adventure Park: Swing, zip and climb through this four-storey obstacle course. With 50 obstacles ranging from beginner to advanced and the opportunity to challenge yourself at your own speed, this activity is great for all ages. Adventure Park equipment including harnesses and helmets will be sanitized after each use.

Mountain Biking: The resort has added 18 km to their existing trail network, including a connector trail from the top of the gondola to the lower half of Fifty Six Twenty, providing lift access to the lower half of the mountain. Find your flow on two new blue trails, and test your technical skills on two new black trails, opening as conditions allow. Gondolas will operate with reduced capacity and frequent cleaning.

Hiking and Sightseeing: Ride the Revelation Gondola up 1,676 metres to see stunning views of rugged mountaintops, grab a bite to eat, and explore the Resort's extensive network of backcountry trails. Don't forget the 9-hole disc golf course at the Village Base!

Zipline: Keep an eye on the Revelstoke Mountain Resort Facebook page for announcements about the new zipline in the Aerial Adventure Park, opening later this summer.

Plan your summer adventure today at revelstokemountainresort.com!

