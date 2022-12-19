Good hosts make good guests, and that’s good for Revelstoke

Emily Revell, owner of Stay Revy, a locally owned and operated property management company. Stay Revy is now offering three pre-set designs for condo owners in Mackenzie Village interested in short-term rentals.

Most Revelstoke residents understand the need for balance between preserving the town’s secluded mountain charm and drawing enough tourism to sustain a year-round economy. Part of that balance comes from creating beautiful, functional accommodation for vacationers that’s properly integrated into Revelstoke’s future vision.

“Homeowners interested in creating a vacation rental may find the permit process overwhelming, but it’s important to do everything properly,” says Emily Revell, owner of Stay Revy, a locally owned and operated property management company. Stay Revy is up to date on all of the city’s vacation rental bylaws, and helps homeowners apply for business licenses, in addition to staging and managing a number of vacation properties around town.

Local vacation property management

Revell first visited Revelstoke when the ski hill opened in 2007, returned at least once a year, and moved permanently in 2011.

“I moved here right after high school, fell in love with the community and never left,” she says.

After earning her bachelors in tourism management she worked for another property management company before launching Stay Revy in 2019.

“Being locally owned and operated means we have a whole team on the ground willing to help with set up, managing guests and handling emergencies. It also means we can offer guests those pieces of insider information that will make their stay more enjoyable — this is a mountain town and your car rental should have four-wheel-drive, for example!” she says.

Get your Mackenzie Village condo rental-ready

As one of the few areas allowing short-term rentals, Mackenzie Village is attracting a number of investors from out of town — and Stay Revy is ready to help them do vacation rentals right.

“We received so many calls from new condo owners asking for advice designing and listing their properties that we’ve created three pre-set designs, exclusively for Mackenzie Village,” Revell says.

The Begbie celebrates all things Canadiana, the Macpherson pays homage to mountain lifestyle, and the Nelson is inspired by a Norwegian ski chalet. Stay Revy partnered with interior design studio Spruce and Arrow on these streamlined spaces, designed to create good guests.

“Creating good guests means anticipating their needs — having a place to store skis, stocking the appropriate number of dishes, purchasing durable linens and furniture,” Revell says.

“Clients can arrive in Revelstoke for the first time and see their condo completely rental-ready.”

The package also includes a photographer to capture the completed space so it’s irresistible to vacationers. When the suite is ready, Stay Revy’s property management packages offer digital marketing, 24/7 guest services, exceptional cleaning, maintenance and more.

For peace of mind from experts right here in Revelstoke, visit stayrevy.com, call 250 683 9632 or email info@stayrevy.com.

