‘I’m back!’ Home-grown real estate professional returns to Revelstoke

Raised in Revelstoke from the age of eight, Stacey Biggs Jamieson is excited to be back in her hometown where she can provide her real estate services to the community she loves.

After 12 years of success as a realtor serving the Calgary real estate market, she’s retained her Alberta real estate license and will go back and forth, to continue selling on both sides of the Rocky Mountains.

Stacey’s homecoming was brought about by a longing to return to her friends, and most importantly, to be closer to her mom.

“My dad passed away recently from COVID, so a big part of the reason I’ve moved back to Revelstoke is to be with my mom,” Stacey says.

Avid fly fisher and outdoors enthusiast Stacey Biggs Jamieson is excited to return to her much loved hometown.

From elementary school to graduation, to owning her first home, managing a few businesses, and marrying her high school sweetheart, Stacey has always been in love with her town. She’s in touch with the community and her hometown roots run deep, with lifelong friends and family all enjoying the mountain air together – Stacey loves the outdoors and especially fly fishing.

“I’ve seen Revelstoke grow and develop into the vibrant scene it is today,” Stacey says. “It’s the perfect blend of living and work, summer and winter, with the most beautiful background in the world!”

Stacey is passionate about the job and her clients – reflected in her confidence and success, all of which she’s proud to now bring to her hometown.

“I’m excited to be back, I’m ready to re-engage with the community, and I’m committed to providing real estate services that will help you find your perfect home.”

With an educational background in sales and marketing, interior decorating and staging, she has an uncanny eye for spotting the perfect place to meet your needs, or finding the perfect buyer for your home.

Her goal is to help her clients reach their goals.

Whether you’re buying or selling a home, Stacey has the experience and drive to help you get there. She’s devoted to understanding her client’s needs, providing exceptional real estate experiences, and ensuring the process of buying and selling a home is a positive one.

Stacey joined the team at Century 21 Executives Realty in May, and their new office is opening in Revelstoke August 15.

Her attention to detail and her determination will help you make the perfect mountain move!

Find out more on Facebook and Instagram, email stacey@stacey-j.com or call her at 250-837-8839.

