New Revelstoke townhome development offers convenience , comfort + the best of mountain living

From a central location to intuitively designed layouts, these new homes will have it all

“Once completed these homes will be the pinnacle of convenient, mountain living here in Revelstoke,” says Chris Pollen, Founder, Boxfort Homes.

Looking for a new place to call home in Revelstoke? Maybe you’re hoping to find a more permanent home-away-from-home while enjoying your favourite four-season mountain playground?

How about a new home that is…

Centrally located with the best of Revelstoke just minutes from your front-door

Low-maintenance’ so you can spend your free time doing what you love without worrying about yard work

Strategically designed with enough storage for all of your adventure gear

Flexibly designed, with a floor plan suited to meet the needs of resident Revelstokers and weekend adventurers alike

Those are just a few of the innovative features that interested buyers can look forward to at the new Hemlock Townhomes, anticipated to be move-in ready as early as 2024!

These mountain-modern inspired, three- to four-bedroom townhomes will be located directly across from Southside market, an easy ten-minute walk from downtown Revelstoke and a short seven-minute drive to Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

But homeowners will enjoy so much more than just a convenient location!

“We are so excited to finally share the details of what prospective new homeowners can look forward to with the Hemlock Townhomes,” Pollen says. “Designed to intuitively and wholly support the Revelstoke lifestyle, the homes ensure ample living space and large storage areas with practical, elegant exteriors that are blissfully low maintenance. These features are designed to keep you comfortable at home and ensure that taking off for a mountain adventure is simple and worry-free.”

From close proximity to schools, restaurants and of course, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, to their tastefully designed interiors and exteriors, where inspired design pays homage to Revelstoke’s roots, every aspect of the new Hemlock townhomes has been thoughtfully designed to usher in a new era of mountain living for Revelstoke. Whether you’re coming in from the city or lucky enough to call Revelstoke home year round, the Hemlock townhomes are designed with your needs in mind.

Only 39 units are planned for Hemlock Revelstoke, so if you’re hoping to make your mountain living dreams a reality, sign up for registration today. Sales are expected to start this spring and the first units are anticipated to be move-in ready by 2024! You can also call 403-888-7653 for additional information on the project.

Real estate