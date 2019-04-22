Hoping for cooler indoor temperatures this summer or better air-quality? Solutions are here, say Jamie Lee Young and David Howell, with Britech HVAC. Better yet, spring incentives bring considerable savings too!

Welcome home to cool, crystal-clear air this summer

Here in the Okanagan, we love our hot, sunny, lake-side summers, but inside our homes? That’s another story.

If you’ve struggled with stifling temperatures or poor air-quality from summer wildfires, solutions are here. Better yet, spring incentives bring considerable savings too!

1. More efficient – and affordable: Innovations have made cooling systems and heat pumps more efficient than ever. Newer variable speed cooling units don’t run as fast as traditional air conditioners, meaning they’re quieter, keep your home at an even temperature, and cost less to operate. “They give you even cooling throughout the building and use much less energy,” says David Howell, from the Okanagan’s Britech HVAC. “And if you’re considering installing air conditioning, current offers mean sooner is better than later. This time of year, there are definitely some manufacturer incentives.”

2. Improved air quality: Innovations are also vastly improving indoor air quality – vital for anyone affected by the smoky air the last few summers. Trane Clean Effects, with a 10-year warranty, is the best air filter on the market today for your HVAC system, Howell says. “You can walk into your home and the air will be crystal-clear.”

3. Ductless cooling: Even without ducting – if your home has electric baseboard heat, for example – you can still create a comfortable environment using a cooling system, and because most include both A/C and heat pump, they’ll efficiently heat your space throughout the winter. Many ductless units also qualify for rebates through Fortis or BC Hydro, Howell notes.

4. Leak-free comfort: Ground-breaking Aeroseal duct sealing safely and efficiently seals many tiny holes created during duct installation – holes that can cost you up to 20 or 30 percent air loss as well as added wear and tear on your system as it works harder to push air past those holes. How do you know there’s a problem? If there are extreme temperature differences between rooms or floors, you may be losing air. “The energy savings with Aeroseal can be massive, reducing that air loss to three per cent,” Howell says, inviting homeowners to call to arrange a free estimate.

5. Assess your needs: Whatever your cooling or heating needs, an on-site assessment is the best way to ensure you get the right system for your home. “We don’t only look at the equipment, we look at the whole system, such as the ductwork and whether it was optimally installed,” Howell says. “Often we can make some small adjustments that make a big difference in the system’s overall efficiency and longevity.”

Recognizing the value of our customers’ peace-of-mind when it comes to their home, the training and foresight offered by a Trane-authorized dealer is significant, Howell says, noting that every Trane installation is fully audited. As a licensed electrical and refrigeration contractor, Britech’s quotes are all-inclusive – you won’t be surprised by additional subcontracted installation charges. “You know the price we give you is the price you’re going to pay.”

To learn more, visit britechhvac.com or call 250-765-4446 to arrange your free estimate.

READ MORE: Here’s a home heating solution you can warm up – or cool down – to!

 

Innovations have made cooling systems and heat pumps more efficient than ever.

