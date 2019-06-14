Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ikram A. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Ikram A. from Surrey:

Hi! My name is Ikram and I live in the lively city of Surrey in British Columbia. I will be starting my first year at Douglas College in their Criminology program. I hope to pursue a career in the justice system. My goal is to provide my services towards the Surrey communities’ greater good.

Growing up, I never saw girls that looked like me being everyone’s style icon or even in media whatsoever. I joined Miss BC to represent young Muslim women around the world and to bring light to my misunderstood community of faith. As said by Angelina Jolie, “The sun doesn’t lose its beauty when its covered by the clouds. The same way your beauty doesn’t fade when being covered by a Hijab”. This is a very uplifting quote for me and for my Muslim sisters because it is a reminder that one can find beauty in even the most concealed ways and that there are no limits to what defines beauty today.

With the knowledge I have now and with everything I’ll learn at Miss BC, I want to travel to different parts of the world teaching young girls to have confidence within themselves while giving them the tools to be the best version of themselves that I know they want to be.

To vote for Ikram, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Olivia W. from Vancouver
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sophie C. of New Westminster

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read