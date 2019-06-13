Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Saba M. of Vancouver:

My parents named me Saba, which means the white pigeon of LOVE, PEACE and FREEDOM in Persian and I have taken this as the ultimate mission in my life. I have a great passion to inspire others. Miss BC is where I can become a role model, elevate my vision and raise my voice for the women under suppression and motivate them to follow their dreams.

I have studied and worked hard to achieve my dreams. I am Marketing Management PhD Candidate, MBA holder, IT Engineer, Mutual Fund Licensee, TESOL Certified and English instructor, writer and translator and I Speak Persian, English and French.

I am a Basketball Gold Medal Winner and I have the 1st rank of Carpet Weaving in Iran for 2 consecutive years. Fundraising for Emam Javad Children with disabilities, Member of Mahak society to support children with cancer and volunteer MC in Persian community are some of my volunteering activities.

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles- Audrey Hepburn and this inspires me to remember my dreams and fight for them.

To vote for Saba, click here

To visit Saba’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ola L. of New Westminster
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read