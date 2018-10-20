CSRD selects electoral area directors

Directors Demenok, Cathcart, Talbot and board chair Rhona Martin will be returning to the CSRD board

The preliminary results are in for those chosen to govern the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s electoral areas for the next four years.

In Electoral Area C, which spans the South Shuswap, incumbent Director Paul Demenok convincingly beat Nancy Egely by a margin of 812 votes to 338.

Related:List of candidates in Shuswap municipal elections broadens

Rhona Martin, who is both the chair of the CSRD board and the electoral area director for Area E representing rural Sicamous, Malakwa and Swansea Point defeated Leslie Johnson 158 votes to 49.

In the North Shuswap, Jay Simpson beat out Will Hansma for the position of Area F director 423 votes to 205.

David Brooks-Hill won in Electoral Area B with 81 votes followed by George Buhler and Doug Stuart.

Karen Cathcart in Electoral Area A and Rene Talbot in Electoral Area D have already been acclaimed as they ran unopposed.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter