(Pixabay)

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

An airline passenger rights advocate says long-awaited legislation updating the Canada Transportation Act would claw back protections for air travellers.

Gabor Lukacs says the federal government’s Bill C-49, the Transportation Modernization Act, would double tarmac delays and scrap compensation requirements for flights affected by mechanical failures.

A spokeswoman for Transportation Minister Marc Garneau says the bill directs the Canadian Transportation Agency to outline new regulations to strengthen Canada’s air passenger rights.

Delphine Denis noted in an email that the new rules would establish clear standards of treatment — and financial compensation in some cases — for air travellers in common situations, including overbooking, tarmac delays and lost or damaged baggage.

But Lukacs says the bill, which passed in the House of Commons last November, falls short of addressing the serious concerns of Canadian airline passengers.

He is set to appear as a witness at the Senate transport committee on Bill C-49 Tuesday, where he says he’ll lobby for amendments to the proposed legislation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Just Posted

UBCO civil engineer touts cohousing option

Gord Lovegrove says cohousing is sustainable social and economic lifestyle

PHOTOS: Begbie View Elementary students walk out on gun violence

Two elementary school classes held a moment of silence in solidarity with students in the U.S.

Grizzlies win Doug Birks Division, advance to Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Finals

Series with Osoyoos Coyotes starts this weekend in Revelstoke

Limited visibility and dense fog on highways

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and dense fog on Hwy. 1 and 23

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

B.C. man to plead guilty in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen

Jason Gourlay charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident, attempting to obstruct justice

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Most Read