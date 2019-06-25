Eating while driving could cost you (Black Press Media)

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Eating, reading or applying makeup while driving could mean fines if you cause a collision.

RCMP are reminding drivers about what constitutes distracted driving when you’re behind the wheel.

“These actions behind the wheel do not fall under the category of ‘distracted driving’ which is confined to electronic devices,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “That being said, if a motorist is eating, drinking, reading, shaving, or applying makeup etc. and it’s affecting their driving behaviour, or as a result they become involved in a collision, they could face charges of drive without consideration or drive without due care and attention,” added O’Donaghey.

READ MORE: ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

He says these charges depend on the totality of the circumstances.

Under the BC Motor Vehicle Act, ‘drive without due care and attention,’ carries a fine of $368 and drive without consideration, could cost you $196, both tickets may mean the loss of six driver points.

O’Donaghey said there wasn’t data available to determine if these fines have been given to drivers in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: B.C.'s distracted driving penalty jumps to $543 June 1

