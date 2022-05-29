A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

$10.9-million winning Lotto 64/9 ticket sold in B.C.

New Westminster ticket matched all 6 numbers May 28

One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in New Westminster last week has landed themselves a cool $10.9 million.

Lotto 6/49 announced its most recent winner Saturday (May 28). With all six numbers matching, the ticket’s buyer is headed home with an impressive $10,968,527.

The winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 29, 45 and 45. The bonus was number 1.

The jackpot marks the fourth time in the past three months a ticket bought in B.C. has taken the Lotto 6/49 win, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

READ ALSO: 2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLotteryMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

Just Posted

Okanagan College EnactusOC members Ayden Clark (from left), Karsten Ensz, James Plaxton, Danielle Walker, Jackson Price, Rebekah Dingwall, MacKenna Lenarcic and Andrew Loken are off to the national championships in Toronto. (Okanagan College photo)
Okanagan College students off to Enactus National Expo

In addition to cigarettes, cigars and chewing tobacco, e-cigaretts are also in use. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

The BC Bat Count will take place in June 2022. (J. Saremba photo)
Volunteers sought for Okanagan bat count

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Polarized view of democracy is a false reality: Okanagan College professor