100 tickets issued on Highway 97 in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

One hundred citations were issued after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic over three days. (File)

One hundred tickets were handed out in three hours to motorists travelling on Highway 97.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic at Crystal Waters Road in Lake Country and in only 180 minutes, 100 citations were issued for speeding and other driving infractions.

“Drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits for everyone’s safety,” Vernon RCMP said in a tweet.

More to come.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with the @BCRCMPTraffic to conduct enforcement on Hwy 97 at Crystal Waters Road. 100 citations for speeding and other infractions were issued in 3 hours. Drivers are reminded to obey the posted speed limits for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/9fZmV92dv3 — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) February 1, 2021

