Boat flips on Okanagan Lake. (Instagram)

Boat flips on Okanagan Lake. (Instagram)

11 men tossed into Okanagan Lake after pontoon boat flips

The incident happened Saturday afternoon

A rental pontoon boat overturned on Okanagan Lake Saturday afternoon.

The boat flipped about 400 metres north of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, about 2 p.m., tossing 11 men into the water, none of whom were wearing life jackets.

A good Samaritan boater rescued the men from the lake before RCMP and the fire department arrived on scene.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, all of the boaters managed to get out of the water safely and the only injury incurred was a scraped shin.

The boat was towed to shore and the rental company has removed it from the lake for repairs.

“The Okanagan is busy this time of the year with many enjoying the lake but this could have easily turned into a tragedy if it was not for the actions of the people who arrived to assist” said Cst. Della-Paolera.

The West Kelowna RCMP are continuing to investigate why the boat overturned but it appears that passengers were on the upper deck causing the boat to be top heavy.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingOkanaganrescue

Previous story
Langley shooting spree took place over five hours: IHIT
Next story
Rapidly growing grass fire near KVR Trail in Penticton

Just Posted

A helicopter fighting the fire in Glacier National Park. (Contributed by Parks Canada)
Crews fighting wildfire in Glacier National Park

The B.C. Coroners Service reported 719 sudden deaths during last summer’s heat wave, triple the number that would typically be expected in the province in a week. (Shutterstock)
Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

The photo finish shows Canada taking gold in the men’s 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon July 15-25, 2022 (World Athletics photo finish)
Kelowna’s Jerome Blake sprints to victory with Team Canada

Dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many people. July and August are sometimes referred to as the dog days of summer, but those who have dogs will appreciate them every day of the year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: A celebration of dogs