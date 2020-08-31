Health care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend
Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January
A total of 294 new British Columbians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 1,107.
Twenty-eight of those people are in hospital, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday (Aug. 31).
Roughly 5,790 people have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January.
More to come.
