Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the federal, provincial and local governments in B.C. will be contributing $136 million to five transit projects across B.C. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

UPDATED: $136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

The federal government announced that more than $136 million in joint funding will be coming to the province for five transit projects across B.C.

The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu, made the announcement at the BC Transit yard in Langford Friday morning.

“We know that as we make these investments in infrastructure, we’re starting to see a return on investment,” Hajdu said. “First of all it’s getting people back to work…but also it’s making things easier for our citizens…to get to where they need to go.”

READ MORE: BC Transit spends over $600,000 on new Victoria buses

The five transit projects will involve adding 118 new buses to the BC transit fleet, refurbishing existing buses, introducing on-board cashless fare and GPS tracking technologies to 790 buses, building 100 new transit shelters and purchasing generators for transit facilities in Whistler, Kamloops and Nanaimo so service can continue during power failures.

“We know people will take public transit when they can get from point A to point B in an efficient and reliable way,” Hajdu said.

The federal government is contributing $60 million to the project with the province matching the dollar amount.

“We have a very strong mandate in our government to make sure we are giving people options for transit,” said Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and MLA for Saanich South.

Local governments will also be contributing funding to the projects, bringing the investment amount to around $136 million.

One of the new technologies being added to buses is the ability for individuals to check when buses are available or arriving using their smartphones. The technology has already been implemented in Nanaimo, Comox Valley, Whistler, Squamish and Kamloops. The next two cities receiving it will be Kamloops and Victoria.

READ MORE: BC Transit tests second electric bus on Victoria streets

“It’s making the ride experience easier for our customers,” said Aaron Lamb, vice president of asset management for BC Transit.

There will also be cashless options for payment using smartphones or cards added to buses.

New buses with GPS and cashless fares can be expected to roll out in the late summer or fall of 2019. Bus shelters will be coming out right away, Lamb said.

“We know that efficient public transit systems are one of the ways that citizens count on us,” Hajdu said. “It enhances productivity, it enhances quality of life and is a key component in our other agenda which is protecting the environment.”

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to fund gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner committee looking for volunteers

Free Christmas dinner brought to you by you

School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

The school was demolished in summer of 2016

The proportional representation debate continues as the deadline nears

Sean Graham creator of the Dual Member Proportional system says it would be better for Revelstoke

New CSRD directors sworn in

David Brooks-Hill and Gary Sulz will be representing Area B and Revelstoke

Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

The event is Nov. 24 at the community centre

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Expert to speak on extinction of species and humanity’s peril in Kelowna

UBCO will host Conservation ecologist Corey Bradshaw Nov. 20

B.C. to fund gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

U.S. mayor and dying dog’s roadtrip to B.C. goes viral

First vacation in three years came a month after blood cancer diagnosis

Federal fall update expected to offer more support for struggling news industry

Ottawa committed $50 million over five years for local journalism in ‘underserved communities’ last budget

UK’s May appeals to public on Brexit, braces for more blows

British Prime Minister Theresa May answered questions from callers on a radio phone-in, the day after she vowed to stay in office

UPDATED: $136M in transit funding coming to B.C.

The announcement was made at the BC Transit yard in Langford on Friday morning

Ottawa apologizes to Japanese family in B.C. after chopping historic cherry trees

Plaque installed in Prince Rupert to honour the memory of Shotaro Shimizu

Two B.C. police officers, held in Cuba for months, cleared of sex assault allegations

Port Moody Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Const. Mark Simms have been in Cuba since March

Most Read