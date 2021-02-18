Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) announced that there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region.

Twenty-nine individuals are in the hospital due to the virus, with nine individuals are currently in intensive care. The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now 7,072.

Deaths within the region remain at 90.

The province announced 617 new cases throughout B.C. for a total of 75,327 cases to date. Regions with the highest infection rates are Fraser Health (342) and Northern Health (92).

Overall, there are 4,348 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The BCCDC also added that there have been 180,691 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered throughout the province, with nearly 30,000 of those being the second doses.

More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive this week after a production outage at the European plant where Canada gets its supply.

“We remind everyone about the importance of using all of our layers of protection: maintaining a safe distance from others, washing our hands regularly, staying home when we are ill, using a mask in all public spaces and having robust COVID-19 safety plans in all businesses,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement

