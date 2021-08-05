(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)

2 new fires spark near Wolfe Lake wildfire outside of Princeton

The fires are located between Princeton and Hedley off of Highway 3

Two new fires have sparked near a wildfire burning north of Wolfe Lake, each located between Princeton and Hedley off of Highway 3.

The wildfire burning north of Wolfe Lake was discovered Wednesday evening (Aug. 4) and is still measured at 0.10 hectares. One of the new wildfires is located just outside of Wolfe Lake, also measured at 0.10 hectares. The third wildfire is located at Pickard Creek and is measured at 0.60 hectares in size.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the two fires near Wolfe Lake were sparked by lightning, while the cause of the Pickard Creek wildfire is unknown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Wolf Lake wildfire sparked by lightning near Princeton

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Canada welcomes first of Afghan refugees who supported Canadian military mission
Next story
Biden nominates first LGBT federal appeals court nominee

Just Posted

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
B.C. reports 342 new COVID cases, half of which are in Interior Health

Smoke from the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire settling over the Town of Oliver on Wednesday night, July 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan Similkameen

Volunteers from the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke took down the tipi at Revelstoke Secondary School Aug. 4, 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Taking down a tipi with the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke

Jennifer Bowden loves to fish and has stepped up to volunteer on Revelstoke’s Rod & Gun Club board of directors. (Contributed)
Fly tying for all: Revelstoke woman joins Rod & Gun Club board