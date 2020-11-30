A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490 cases remain active; 15 in hospital

Interior Health (IH) recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19 over the final weekend of November, the health authority announced on Monday, Nov. 30.

A total of 490 cases are currently active. Fifteen people are in hospital, five of whom are in intensive care.

Interior Health also announced an outbreak at a Kelowna long-term care home on Monday, containing the first recorded case in a resident of such a facility in the health authority since the pandemic began. One staff member and one resident at Mountainview Village tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

Across the province, health officials reported 2,364 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths between Friday and Monday.

The province recorded 750 cases on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 on Monday. There are an additional 277 historical cases, bringing the total to 2,364 over the weekend.

There have been a total of more than 33,000 confirmed cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 8,855 are currently active. There are 10,139 people under active public health monitoring currently, while the total death toll stands at 441. There are 316 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 75 are in ICU. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that overall hospital beds, including surge capacity, are at 69.7 per cent, with ICU at 52.8 per cent.

READ MORE: B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Coronavirus

