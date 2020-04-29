25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in Victoria RCMP drug bust

Three search warrants executed in what police believe to be a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring

The West Shore RCMP seized 25 firearms, including a fully loaded restricted AR-15 rifle, after executing search warrants at three homes in Saanich, Langford and Sooke. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP seized 25 firearms, more than $9,000 in cash and a significant amount of cocaine in a recent drug bust.

On April 24, three search warrants were completed in homes in Sooke, Saanich and Langford, which investigators believe are connected in a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring.

As a result, a 25-year-old woman and two men, ages 36 and 46, were arrested for drug trafficking and firearm-related offences.

The cocaine was packaged and ready to be sold, noted the detachment’s organized crime unit in a media statement. Along with dozens of firearms, prohibited magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three sets of soft and hard body armour were also seized.

Among the firearms, police found a handgun equipped with a silencer, a fully loaded restricted AR-15 style rifle and a prohibited sawed-off shotgun.

Two vehicles used to traffic drugs was also seized.

The RCMP continues its investigation and charges have yet to be laid.

