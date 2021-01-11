25-year-old dies in Kelowna after collision between SUV and semi on Highway 97

One person has died after an early-morning collision on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Just after 1 a.m., RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Banks Road where an SUV struck a semi-truck as it was turning onto the highway. The 25-year-old driver of the SUV was declared dead on-scene by paramedics.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours as police remained on-scene. Investigators are hoping to identify witnesses and will be looking for video surveillance cameras in the area.

“The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

