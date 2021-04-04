Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Superstore in Kelowna, Shoppers Drug Mart in Kelowna and West Kelowna note cases of the virus among staff

Three Central Okanagan grocery stores have noted positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the past week.

Loblaw, a large Canadian food retailer which encompasses several grocery store chains, lists all COVID-19 cases among its staff members on its website. In the past week, three local grocers, two in Kelowna and one in West Kelowna, have been added to the list.

On March 30, Loblaws announced a case at its Shoppers Drug Mart location along Highway 97 in West Kelowna. The last day the employee worked was March 29.

The company also listed an employee case at another Shoppers Drug Mart location on Highway 33 in Rutland on April 1. That employee last worked on March 29.

And on April 2, Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore was added to the list, with the employee having last worked on March 25.

“Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores. In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” reads Loblaw’s COVID-19 webpage.

