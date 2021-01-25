Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

3 deaths, 234 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

One death connected to outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital, where 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive

Interior Health (IH) is reporting three more deaths and 234 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Of the three deaths, one is connected to Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care home, another occurred in the community and one is tied to an outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital (RIH). The total death toll in the region now sits at 62 since the pandemic began.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of these individuals,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “We continue to see COVID-19 cases across all settings – from long-term care to within the community. This virus respects no boundaries, however, we can slow its spread and reduce the risk of further tragic losses by continuing to follow all public health orders and precautions.”

READ MORE: 48 COVID-19 cases and one death associated with outbreak at Kamloops hospital

READ MORE: 2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

Across the IH region, 50 people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 1,034 cases remain active.

The RIH outbreak grew to 48 cases from the eight announced last week. Currently, 20 patients and 28 staff have tested positive for the virus and one person has died.

The health authority declared an outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village over. There were two cases: one resident and one staff.

IH offered the following updates on outbreaks in the region:

  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 12 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 35 cases: 20 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 58 cases: 35 residents and 23 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

