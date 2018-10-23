UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

A group of whale watchers were rescued near Bowen Island in the Georgia Strait on Tuesday after an engine fire sparked on a vessel.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, the incident happened just before noon on its 42-foot vessel, MV Jing Yu.

The Victoria-based Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said in a tweet that Canadian Coast Guard members responded to the engine fire with the help of officials from two BC Ferries vessels.

Company staff member Zoe Ward said the 32 passengers and two staff on board were removed from the boat by the Canadian Coast Guard and returned to shore in Vancouver.

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames, Ward said.

Previous story
Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan
Next story
UPDATE: Trial decision expected in Sagmoen case

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust offering building energy sustainability grants

From town halls to seniors’ centres, community purpose buildings are well-used gathering… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: The election is over, now what?

Now that the municipal election is finally over we can breath a… Continue reading

StartUp Revelstoke implementing phase two of entrepreneurship supports

StartUp Revelstoke is beginning phase two of their initiative: events and workshops.… Continue reading

Former Kamloops sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Stories Beneath the Surface exhibition now open at Revelstoke Museum

Revelstoke Museum and Archives opened a new exhibition on Oct. 18, 2018… Continue reading

Revelstoke Cribs: Eagle Pass Lodge

Explore the eclectic houses, lodges and other spaces in and around Revelstoke… Continue reading

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read