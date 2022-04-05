A Surrey man is one of four people charged in an alleged Richmond fraud ring, RCMP say. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file photo)

A Surrey man is one of four people charged in an alleged Richmond fraud ring, RCMP say. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file photo)

4 men charged in alleged B.C. fraud ring: RCMP

Police say incidents happened in Surrey, Langley, Cranbrook, Kelowna

Four men are facing charges in an alleged Richmond fraud ring, RCMP say.

Christopher Birkbeck, of Surrey, along with Michael Ridley from Ontario, Richard Yeltatzie of Richmond and Ayron Borovic of Vancouver are facing 24 charges that include fraud, forgery, possession of property obtained by crime and unauthorized possession of a firearm against one of the accused, according to a release from Richmond RCMP Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Hwang said Richmond’s economic crime unit started its investigation in October of 2020 and, over several months, investigators collected evidence of fraud being committed by four people in multiple jurisdictions including Richmond, Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Cranbrook, Kamloops, Kelowna and Regina.

That led to multiple search warrants at locations allegedly connected to the fraud ring in Richmond and Vancouver, Hwang noted.

Meantime, Yeltatzie is also facing other charges, including fraud, from an investigation dating back to February of 2020.

Hwang said in that case, officers were investigating a residence that was allegedly sold by fraudulent means “unbeknownst to the homeowner.” The BC Prosecution Service approved eight charges against Richard Yeltatzie and three against a Kieran Yeltatzie.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Social factors make Indigenous people more vulnerable to COVID, says B.C. professor
Next story
Canada posted smaller merchandise trade surplus in February, StatCan reports

Just Posted

Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club took home gold in the U16-18 Girls Team Sprint event at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club)
Revelstoke skiers take home gold at Cross-Country Ski Nationals

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Surrey’s Dalton MacGillivray in action with Delta Ice Hawks, who host the Cyclone Taylor Cup from April 7-10. (Photo: Facebook.com/Delta-Ice-Hawks)
Delta hosts B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams for Cyclone Taylor Cup, starting Thursday

The ministry of environment has stopped short of adopting the Okanagan Basin Water Board recommendation of mandatory watercraft inspections for detection of invasive mussels. (File photo)
Province rejects mandatory watercraft invasive mussel inspections