British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for a news conference to give an update on the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

As the number of British Columbians who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, so has the number of healthcare workers on the front lines impacted by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for the disease since it touched B.C. late last year.

On Wednesday, March 25, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new cases since the day prior, bringing the total to 659. She also confirmed another death – linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre – bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.

That includes 64 people who have been hospitalized, with 26 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 183 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 in Canada
More to come.

