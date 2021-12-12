The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)

5G network comes to Revelstoke

TELUS expanding network to over 600 communities by the end of the year

TELUS is expanding it’s 5G network to Revelstoke.

As part of it’s $13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in B.C., residents now have access to the network, which TELUS describes as “lightning fast”.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of Revelstoke to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO, in a news release. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity.”

TELUS is expanding the network to over 600 communities across Canada, including 187 in B.C. by the end of the year.

According to the news release, 5G offers increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing.

