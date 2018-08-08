(Wikimedia Commons)

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Six people have died following a highway crash in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the multi-vehicle collision happened early Tuesday evening on Highway 93, about 60 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Blain Fairbairn with Alberta Health Services say six people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were taken to Jasper hospital.

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated and cleared the accident scene.

Alberta Transportation’s website said Wednesday morning that all lanes of the highway had been reopened.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MLA Clovechok calls for backcountry closure
Next story
North Okanagan corn stand robbed

Just Posted

No injuries in Revelstoke trailer park fire

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the Johnson Heights… Continue reading

Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased, criminality is not suspected

Fire in Mt. Revelstoke National Park now 200 hectares

A number of wildfires continue to burn in the Revelstoke area though… Continue reading

Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

MLA Clovechok calls for backcountry closure

Don’t wait, do it now, MLA says

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

A good scratch is just as worthy as good food for cows: study

UBC researchers find dairy cows want scratching brush just as much as fresh feed

Emaciated killer whale finally spotted in B.C. waters

Canadian and American scientists are analyzing samples to see to best treat J50

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on B.C. city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Man arrested after grassfire lit on Penticton Indian Band land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Similkameen Valley home of Best Cider of the Year

Twisted Hills in Cawston won Best Cider of the Year in WineAlign. Other wineries won awards too.

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Most Read