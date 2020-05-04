President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos joins fellow ministers and Government of Canada officials as they hold a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Federal officials said more than nine million Canadians have received either the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or the wage subsidy as of Sunday (May 3).

The announcement was made by Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday during a press conference by federal minister and health officials.

Duclos said 7.3 million Canadians have received the CERB benefit while 1.7 million workers have received money from the wage subsidy after 96,000 businesses applied.

Applications for the CERB opened April 6, although coronavirus-related EI claims made in March were converted into the emergency response benefits. Wage subsidy applications opened on April 27.

Duclos said 518,000 small businesses have been approved for interest-free loans of up to $40,000 through the Canada Emergency Business Account.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

READ MORE: As 500K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials
Next story
UPDATE: 16-year-old charged after truck taken down North Okanagan embankment

Just Posted

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

Syrian refugee living in Revelstoke is striving for a better life for her children

Amal Alsowwan and her family escaped from Syria seven years ago

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

High river advisory issued in North Okanagan

Spring snowmelt sees area rivers swell, BC River Forescast monitoring

Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

One Peak Creative got the star’s attention with their Aviation American Gin ad

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of crash that narrowly missed pedestrians

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on April 29

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Horoscopes for the week of May 4

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Most Read