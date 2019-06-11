A woman wakes up to find blood and needles in her car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

A woman from Vancouver visiting her 86-year-old grandma at a Kelowna seniors home, woke up to find blood and used needles in her car.

Stephanie Dietrich parked her car at the front of Village at Mill Creek senior citizens home Sunday night and come Monday morning she said her car was slept in and vandalized.

“We noticed the back seat of the car was pushed down to the trunk and all the seat extended back, the we saw blood splattered on the dashboard and needles on the passengers side floor,” said Dietrich.

Dietrich said she visits her grandma monthly and Kelowna’s drug scene is noticeably getting worse, she feels there needs to be more policing efforts and treatment centres for drug users.

But what frightens her the most is the lack of security at the senior care home.

“We are concerned for the people who live at the senior home, the facility needs to invest in night time security. The elderly people take cabs home late at night and it’s dangerous if people are using right in the parking lot,”

She said when she took the needles to the safe disposal site, the lady at the front desk of the care home said they have picked up 113 needles in the back parking lot of the centre.

“Kelowna is the fraction of the size of Vancouver and the problem is almost equally as bad… it was terrifying to see,” said Dietrich.

She said people need to understand these people are sick and more awareness, treatment facilities and education needs to be in place to help fix the problem.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

