Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department has died after being seriously injured in an incident in Nelson on July 13.

Nelson police said on Sunday that Young, 55, was off duty on Thursday when he approached a 26-year-old man who was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of Baker Street.

An altercation occurred, resulting in Young being taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and is currently facing charges of aggravated assault. His name has not yet been released.

Sgt. Judy Bird said Young was a 20-year member of the Abbotsford Police Department and previously served in Toronto.

He he was mainly a patrol officer in Abbotsford, but spent five years intermittently working in drug investigations, Bird said.

Chief Mike Serr said Young will be missed.

“Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier,” Serr said.

“Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help. Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department.”

Serr thanked first responders, medical staff and civilians who assisted Young and continue to assist his family.

