Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff are calling for kindness in response to increasing incidents of abuse received by employees. (File photo)

Abuse, threats received by Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff prompt call for kindness

CSRD confirms threats have been reported to RCMP

An escalation of abuse received by staff has prompted an appeal for kindness from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

On Wednesday, March 17, the regional district began a social media campaign focused on the word “kindness,” asking that the public keep it in mind when interacting with CSRD staff. This was in response to a “disappointing trend of verbal abuse and threats” towards regional district employees.

Jodi Pierce, CSRD financial services and human resources manager, explained these increasing incidents have involved staff that work outside of the regional district office, building inspectors, bylaw enforcement officers and parks personnel, as well as staff at landfills. It’s also happening during telephone calls to the CSRD.

Pierce confirmed incidents involving threats have been reported to the RCMP.

Following on the heels of the Bell Let’s Talk campaign focused on mental health, as well as anti-bullying day, Pierce said the CSRD’s kindness campaign is for everybody.

“We just want to remind the public that the CSRD staff are people too, they are our single most important resource, and we all deserve to be treated with kindness and respect,” said Pierce. “And as the employer, we will not stand for people being rude and abusive to our staff.”

Future CSRD posts will continue the theme of promoting kindness while stressing that abuse of staff, or anyone else, is unacceptable.

lachlan@saobserver.net
