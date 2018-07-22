Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident that closed the Highway to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt Sunday night. Another accident occurred 10 kilometres north of Merritt closed the highway to southbound traffic. (VSA Hwy Maintenance photo)

Two accidents close Coquihalla south and north of Merritt

DriveBC says a crews are en route, expect heavy delays

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed as a result of two separate accidents: one north of Merrit, and one south of Merrit.

The highway is closed to northbound traffic approximately 50 kilometres south of Merritt at Coldwater River Provincial Park due to an accident. DriveBC said emergency crews are en route and drivers should expect heavy delays. No detour is available. Alternate routes are via the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 8. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Crews are also working to clear another incident that has closed the highway to southbound traffic about 10 kilometres north of Merrit. A detour is available via Highway 97D to Highway 97C. The estimated time of opening is currently unavailable.

The cause of the accidents and any resulting injuries are not yet known. Both were reported shortly after 5:30 p.m.

