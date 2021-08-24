Additional yard waste pickup during fire season debated in Vernon

With a number of properties within its boundaries on evacuation alert, the Township of Spallumcheen and Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is encouraging residents to FireSmart their homes. (Contributed)

As wildfires burn all around us, a suggestion has been made for Vernon to do extra yard-waste pickup. But the city isn’t picking up on the recommendation. Coun. Kelly Fehr made the inquiry at a recent council meeting, as many residents are being asked to fire smart their homes and properties.

“Is it possible to initiate something this summer for those who want to get rid of the brush around their yards?” Fehr asked city staff.

But with leaf pickup taking place in the fall, and another yard waste pickup in the spring, the city has not looked into arranging another general yard waste pickup.

“It’s very expensive,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal explained. “It’s best if people take their stuff to the dump.”

Coun. Akbal Mund also noted that it is free to take yard waste to the landfill.

