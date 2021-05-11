Adiós, Taco Tuesday: Kelowna residents flock to TacoTime on restaurant’s final day

‘We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce’

“Disappointed” was the word many Kelowna TacoTime customers used to describe how they felt on the restaurant’s final day of operations on Tuesday (May 11).

Hundreds stopped by the Dilworth Shopping Centre business to get their final Taco Tuesday fix. After 40 years of tacos, the fast-food restaurant recently had its lease terminated and is shuttering its doors for good, with a new Starbucks location scheduled to take its place.

“I think there’s more than enough Starbucks and a few TacoTimes,” said Desmond Evans. “I enjoy their food and I think it’s unfortunate for a franchise like Starbucks that has too many to begin with.”

According to Starbucks’ online store locator, there are 16 locations in Kelowna. TacoTime, on the other hand, will now have only one location in town, located in Hollywood Station.

Replacing a taco joint with another cafe, Evans said, is a bad thing.

“I will never come to this Starbucks location,” he added.

Similarly, Jeremy Harding described the move as “garbage.”

“We don’t need another Starbucks. We need tacos on Tuesday, with extra hot sauce,” said Harding. “I’m going to miss the cheap tacos. I’m probably not going to go to Taco Bell; I’m just gonna cry.”

Carl, who did not want to give his last name, said that Kelowna has enough Starbucks.

“(TacoTime) has been here for so long and it gives us a variety of takeout food,” he said. “There’s a Starbucks a stone’s throw away from here.”

Shauna M. described herself as a loyal TacoTime customer who’s been coming to TacoTime for 20 years.

“There’s a lot of choices for drive-thru coffee,” she said. “I personally won’t visit this new location.”

