Aerial Adventure Park now open at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has officially opened its newest summer attraction, an Aerial Adventure Park. Guests can now reach new heights on this four story ropes course located at the base of the Resort.

The course offers fifty different elements and obstacles suitable for all ability levels, including a 50 metre zipline, and a 10 metre climbing wall. Get a bird’s eye view from the structure’s highest platforms overlooking the Monashee Mountains and Columbia River, while you climb across the Rings of Madness, the Bear Paw Bridge and the Hanging Everest Ladder.

Guests will be guided through an orientation and then given access to explore the course at their own speed. Children age six to eight must be accompanied by an adult to participate and must be a minimum of 20 kg (44 lbs) and 125 cm (4’1”). This attraction can run rain or shine, but will be closed during high winds or lightening.

“The Aerial Adventure Park is a great addition to our lineup of summer activities” says Peter Nielsen, Vice President of Operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. “This attraction is yet another reason to make Revelstoke part of your summer vacation plans”.

In addition to the Resort’s most popular activities: riding The Pipe Mountain Coaster, sightseeing on the Revelation Gondola and hiking through subalpine and alpine trails, guests can now play a new 9 hole disc golf course for free, test their aim with Peak Axe Throwing, and get maximum air on the Euro Bungee. The Resort is also set to open its very first lift accessed Mountain Bike trail, Fifty Six Twenty, in mid July as part of a multi-phased development plan that will create an established mountain bike trail network at the Resort.

For Aerial Adventure Park booking information please contact Guest Services at 250.814.0087. The cost for adults is $40, the cost for kids 6-12 is $30.

