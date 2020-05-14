An agreement has been signed for the upkeep of the Summerland portion of the Trans Canada Trail. (File image)

Agreement signed for Summerland trail maintenance

Municipality and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen enter into agreement

The municipality of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen have signed a memorandum of understanding for the maintenance of the Trans Canada Trail in Summerland.

In the past, the Summerland section of the trail, between the trailheads at Fyffe Road and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, has been maintained by volunteer groups including the Trail and Quail Society, the Summerland Trans Canada Trail Society and the Trail of the Okanagans Society.

READ ALSO: Concerns raised over condition of Trans Canada Trail

READ ALSO: Summerland council helped trail initiative

However, the volunteer support has not been active since 2017.

Because this is a well-used trail, the municipality has been seeking for a group to take on the maintenance work.

Through the regional district’s regional trails program, staff at the regional district have agreed to commit to biannual assistance on the trail.

The regional district has a maintenance agreement with the province for other sections of the Trans Canada Trail and Kettle Valley Railway trail in the region, including the section west of Summerland.

The municipality already contributes $34,812 a year to the regional district for regional trails.

This agreement includes this amount.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas
Next story
Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Just Posted

Train collides with vehicle in Revelstoke

There were no injuries according to government report

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Top court rejects Taseko’s appeal on New Prosperity mine rejection

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Kamloops woman dies after her motorcycle hit by vehicle

Investigators believe an SUV turned left on a red light, striking a northbound motorcycle in the intersection

Work paves the way for North Okanagan highway improvements

Vernon, Lumby, Falkland, Enderby, Salmon Arm among $7.2 million in repaving

Most Read