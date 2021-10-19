Air ambulance lands on Highway 1 after erratic driving may have caused crash near Chase

Chase RCMP received reports of vehicle being driven recklessly before they reached site of crash

Chase RCMP respond to reports of reckless driving on Oct. 10 which they say led them to the site of a collision on Highway 1. (File photo)

A vehicle reported to be driving dangerously west of Chase ended up upside down off Highway 1, but not before colliding with another vehicle.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 at 5:45 p.m., Chase RCMP were requested to ‘be on the lookout’ for a blue Ford F150, wrote Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a news release. Police had received multiple reports of a driver speeding excessively and driving recklessly.

The truck was last seen on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Lafarge exit east of Kamloops, heading towards Chase.

Kennedy said all Chase officers responded immediately to intercept and stop the vehicle as quickly as possible.

“While police were looking for the vehicle, they were flagged down by another motorist who said a serious collision had just occurred further up the road. Police arrived at the collision within minutes and observed a blue Ford F150 down an embankment, upside down. The driver was still in the vehicle with what appeared to be serious injuries.”

Kennedy said the woman was assisted by police and Good Samaritans until ambulances arrived. Chase Fire Rescue was required to help with her extraction from the truck.

The three occupants of a second vehicle, a grey Silverado, suffered minor injuries in the collision. They were also assisted by passersby until paramedics arrived. The highway was closed to allow for a landing zone for the air ambulance.

“An investigation by police determined that the blue F150 crossed the centre line on a curve and struck the side of the oncoming grey Silverado,” wrote Kennedy. “The driver of the grey Silverado swerved, likely preventing a head-on collision. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

The investigation continues.

Read more: Chase RCMP unable to locate suspect in alleged assault of girl

Read more: Before and after school care initiative to launch in North Okanagan-Shuswap

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

collisionRCMP