A man did not resurface after cliff jumping at Rattlesnake Island in West Kelowna on Aug. 1. (Contributed)

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve the body of a swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

On Aug. 1 at around 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced after cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

People in the area had attempted to locate the 33-year-old Alberta man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Peachland Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the rescue on Aug. 1., but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man.

The man is now presumed to have drowned. Today, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is at the location attempting to locate the man’s body.

“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,“ said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going.”

At this time, investigators do not believe criminality was involved in this incident. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

No further information is being released at this time.

READ MORE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna grows to 2 hectares

READ MORE: West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Most Read