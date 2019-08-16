Alcohol suspected behind head-on collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

RCMP respond to second motor-vehicle accident at Trans-Canada and Balmoral Road

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to two collisions on Highway 1 Thursday afternoon that resulted in seven people being transported to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor behind a head-on collision that occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., Aug. 15, on Tank Hill in Salmon Arm. West said witnesses reported a westbound silver SUV had crossed the painted centre meridian and travelled into the eastbound lanes where it collided with a black, eastbound van.

West said there was one occupant in the SUV, and four in the van – two adults and two children.

“All parties in the collision were treated in hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries,” said West. “The two children in the van were treated and only sustained minor injuries.

“Alcohol is suspect as a contributing factor in this collision on the part of the westbound SUV driver. The Trans Canada East Traffic Services Section will be conducting the follow-up investigation.”

At approximately 6 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a collision at the Highway 1/Balmoral intersection.

West said a southbound vehicle turned left from Balmoral Road to go east on the Trans-Canada Highway when a westbound vehicle collided with it while in the curb lane.

“One person was transported by air ambulance to receive treatment and another occupant, who was trapped in a vehicle, had to be extricated by the Shuswap Highway Rescue Team,” said West, adding the driver that failed to yield after a stop on Balmoral was served a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield after a stop.

West said all persons involved in this collision are expected to recover.

