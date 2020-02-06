An escort truck from Emil Anderson Maintenance rolls ahead of a convoy of vehicles navigating the critically damaged Hemlock Valley Rd. on Feb. 3, 2020. (Emil Anderson Maintenance/Contributed)

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

All tourists have been rescued off Sasquatch Mountain Resort in the Fraser Valley, five days after a landslide trigged by heavy flooding washed out the only access road.

About 150 local residents and employees remain, said resort spokesperson Shelby Lim on Thursday. Resort officials are working with Ministry of Transportation staff to rebuild and re-open the road as soon as possible.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

“We hope to open the resort in some capacity to the public this weekend with single-lane alternating traffic on the road, but will not have confirmation from the road crews until Friday,” resort staff stated.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, so we are unable to open until we receive full clearance.”

An estimated 500 people, including 100 staff, were trapped at the ski resort last Saturday after the heavy rain damaged as much as one kilometre of Hemlock Valley Road. There were more guests than usual because of a race scheduled for the weekend.

Helicopters had managed to ferry most out of the area by late Sunday. Ministry of Transportation crews worked to opened the road briefly on Monday for single-lane alternating traffic.

KEEP READING: Langley family among 500 stranded on Sasquatch Mountain after heavy flooding


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Agreement signed to help more B.C. Métis get skilled trades jobs
Next story
B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Just Posted

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

After 30 years Cathy Girling still believes eradicating poverty is possible

She retired from Revelstoke Community Connections in January 2020

Revelstoke Save-On-Foods employee gets rare award for excellence

Kaelan Howard, 19, has worked for Save-On-Foods for three years

RCU to grant $100,000 in annual Community Giving program

The Revelstoke bank is now accepting applications

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Beaver holds up traffic for ten minutes on Princeton bridge

Groundhog Day was February 2. However, for at least one local man,… Continue reading

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Rare vintage Mercedes stolen from tiny B.C. village

Public asked to keep a lookout

Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Canada Post issued the alert due to the weather

No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

Vancouver Taxi Association failed to establish that an independent regulator used an uneven playing field, judge says

Chilliwack man convicted after failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partner

Steven Gauthier convicted in BC Supreme Court after he did not disclose status to sexual partner

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after being stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

Ministry of Transportation crews are working to fully re-open Hemlock Valley Road

Most Read