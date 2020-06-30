RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

The man was reportedly operating his vessel in an erratic and dangerous manner

A Kelowna man is facing potential charges of criminal impaired operation of a vessel, after his alleged reckless behaviour on the water.

Kelowna RCMP said before 6 p.m. on June 29, police received complaints of a boat on Okanagan Lake that was being operated in an erratic and dangerous manner, nearly hitting another boat and a kayaker. The boat reportedly left a marina on Water Street.

The Kelowna Fire Department transported West Kelowna RCMP into the lake. The boat was found near Kin Beach.

Police said during interactions with officers, the investigator saw signs of impairment and demanded a breath sample from the man, after which he was transported to the detachment for a breath test.

The 46-year-old Kelowna resident’s two breath samples were found to be beyond the legal limit.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public that drinking and driving, whether on land or water, is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Police urge the public to report suspected impaired drivers both on and off the water.”

The man has since been released from police custody and will appear in court at a later date. The boat was impounded.

