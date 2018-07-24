Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have arrested a male for allegedly driving while impaired after colliding with a parked semi-trailer.

On Tuesday, July 24 just after 1 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision in the 1250 block of Middleton Way, Vernon, after a vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer. The semi-trailer was not attached to the tractor at the time of the collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, the attending officer entered into an impaired investigation after the male driver displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption. The male was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The male was escorted back to the RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of his breath that were both almost twice the legal limit.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to the nearest medical centre for treatment by the BC Ambulance Service.

“Both the driver and passenger of this incident are lucky to not have suffered any major injuries,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There’s no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink, leave your car at home.”

The driver, a 27-year-old Vernon man, is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.

No further details will be released.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Blaze near Enderby under control
Next story
Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Just Posted

Last evacuation order lifted in Summerland

Property on Garnet Valley Road had been evacuated because of Mount Eneas wildfire

Update: Okanagan Wildfires: Tuesday update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

CP Rail manager found guilty in case of train carrying dangerous goods left without hand brakes

The train was left unattended east of Revelstoke in Feb. 2015

Climbers hang upside down at Rumble in the Jungle Bouldering Festival near Revelstoke

Hanging by the tips on their fingers off of a large rock… Continue reading

Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a… Continue reading

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

Drones need to stay away from Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has issued a warning

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Alleged impaired driver collides with parked semi-trailer in Vernon

Charges laid against 27-year-old, no major injuries

Naramata wildfire grows as firefighters struggle with terrain

A wildfire burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata on Glenfir Road has grown

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Most Read