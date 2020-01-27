Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

The case involving alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain is coming before Penticton Supreme Court today where a trial date will be scheduled.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

In December, the alleged shooter waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial.

Prior to this, Brittain had appeared in court several times, due to Crown counsel’s request for a no communication order between him and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain.

The Western News previously reported that all of the victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry dates set for John Brittain

