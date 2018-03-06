Image credit: Kamloops This Week

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

  • Mar. 6, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

alleged Kamloops gang leader whose loaded handgun was found by police executing a search warrant in 2016 was sentenced Monday to nearly three years behind bars, but he will be out of jail in less than a month after being credited for time served.

Bruce Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm. He had been facing 17 additional drug- and firearm-related charges — allegations that were stayed on Monday — stemming from a police raid of his Batchelor Heights townhouse on May 26, 2016.

During a court appearance in June 2016, Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack, a Lower Mainland-based coalition of gangsters from the Hells Angels, Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions.

Related: Gang shooting trial offer insights into Kelowna’s underworld

In court on Monday, Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said police believed Davis was working for a criminal organization at the time of the bust, using the Batchelor residence as part of a drug-trafficking operation.

Court has heard the raid turned up more than $25,000 in cash, drugs and a number of firearms — including some hidden in an attic. One gun seized was a Tec-9 with a 13-inch silencer. Two others were loaded “ghost guns,” which are built illegally with no traceable markings.

Davis’ gun, a rare .25-calibre pistol, was found in a box containing his wallet and passport.

Davis, who has been behind bars since his arrest, was one of three people taken into custody following the raid. His girlfriend, Amanda Nicholson, and Christopher Pace, described in court as Davis’ underling, each received 15-month jail sentences last year.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison sentenced Davis to 33 months in prison, but credited him with all but 28 days of that sentence for time served since his arrest.

Related: Arrests in Delta Grand shooting spell relief for Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Just Posted

Strange Shuswap Lake ice circles prompt questions

A Tappen resident stopped to take photos, wonders about interesting patterns on the ice

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Revised Kovach Park Skatepark design unveiled

New Line Skateparks presents a refined design that’s not too big and not too small – it’s just right

Revelstoke sports in brief

Action on the slopes, the ice and the court

Via please come back

When Via Rail service to Revelstoke ended in the 90s, a mock funeral was held

Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

Star rookie Brock Boeser injured for the next 4 to 6 weeks: Canucks

Boeser sidelined for weeks, effectively ending his rookie season with Vancouver

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

B.C. chiropractor convicted of multiple sexual assaults suspended, again

New allegations against Dr. Michael Buna ‘remain unproven’

B.C. sees 125 overdose deaths in January: Coroner

There were fewer fatalities than in January 2017, but 25 per cent more than deaths in December

B.C. vows crackdown on price-gouging ticket scalpers, bots

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth starts with survey of users

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

Most Read