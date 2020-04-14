Another COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries

The new case brings the outbreak to 20 cases; Interior Health has 136 confirmed cases

Another temporary foreign worker at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 20.

The announcement was made on April 13 by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after an Interior Health (IH) medical health officer said she anticipated no further cases to be confirmed in the outbreak.

The only other outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre and remains at one confirmed case, though Henry said a ‘number’ of tests have come back negative.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases in IH to 136. Over the past week, just eight new cases have been identified in the IH region.

B.C. had 25 new positive COVID-19 cases by April 12 and 20 more by April 13, bringing the total positive tests to 1,490 in the novel coronavirus pandemic.

New cases in the 20 affected B.C. senior care homes have risen to 254, with 11 new deaths over two days mostly attributed to those facilities, Henry said.

Henry noted that April 13 marks her 50th daily update on the pandemic, with hospitalized patients holding steady at 137 and 905 people recovered and out of care or home isolation.

“And I’m asking you to hold the line,” Henry said, in advice that has become familiar to B.C. residents. “This is not forever, but it is for now, and what you do makes a difference.”

-With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Coronavirus

